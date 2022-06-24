HUMAN ORGAN TRAFFICKING: How Sonia’s kidney problem landed Ekweremadu, wife in UK Court

‘Ex-Deputy Senate President fully disclosed reasons for taking donor to London’

A London Magistrate Court has rejected the bail applications of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, who are facing trial over charges related to child trafficking, potential modern slavery and organ harvesting. The London Metropolitan Police yesterday announced the arrest of Ekweremadu and his wife who allegedly trafficked a 15-year-old boy with the intention to harvest his organs. However, Ekweremadu in his prepared statement, denied the allegations.

He said at no stage has he arranged transport for anyone with intention to exploit them. His wife similarly denied the allegations in her prepared statement, the court heard. Gavin Irwin, representing Ekweremadu, said: “There is no question this is a serious allegation. Mr Ekweremadu is a member of the senate in Nigeria. “He has previously held an even more senior role as deputy president of the senate. He is a member of the bar in Nigeria. He is a principal in a law firm that bears his name.

“Those issues taken together go way beyond him being a person of good character… rather that he has led a blameless life as a public servant.” Irwin added that the allegations were ‘nothing short of preposterous’. Antonia Gray, who is the counsel to Ekweremadu’s wife, said: “She has never been complicit or involved in any alleged illegal trafficking of any young person. She is a financial accountant…with an unblemished record.” But the court denied them bail and remanded them in custody till July 7. Magistrate Lois Sheard said: “These are serious allegations and these matters are now adjourned until 7 July back here at Uxbridge.” The Metropolitan Police had said that the senator and his wife were arrested over their plan to bring a child into the country to allegedly harvest the said child’s organs.

The police said it launched investigation after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022. The police statement reads: “A woman and a man were charged today with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs. “The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team. “[A] Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting. “[B] Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/ facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting. “The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support. As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details.” However, a letter from Ekweremadu’s office showed that the British High Commission in Nigeria was aware of the transplant between the victim and the daughter of the senator. The letter dated December 28, 2021, also indicated that the surgery would take place at the Royal Free Hospital London and that the senator would provide all the necessary funding. The letter reads: “I am writing in support of a visa application made by Mr Ukpo Nwamini David who is currently undergoing a medical investigation for a kidney donation to Ms Sonia Ekweremadu. “David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London and I will be providing the necessary fundings. I have enclosed a statement of my bank account. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you require additional information.”

