Aviation

‘Human Remains’ Discovered On Lagos Airport Runway – FAAN

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Friday said a yet unidentified body has been discovered on runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The discovery occurred on Thursday, a statement signed by FAAN’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, said.

“A motorized cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments,” the statement said.

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains. Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours.

“Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Operators bemoan airlines’ sector woes

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Vow to tackles challenges, elect new exco Wole Shadare The newly elected members of the umbrella body for airlines, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have said they were ready to confront issues that have affected airline operations in Nigeria. The executives listed airlines’ challenges as multiple taxation, high per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), […]
Aviation

Capt. Ado Sanusi leaves Aero Contractors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare Capt. Ado Sanusi has left his position as the Managing Director of Aero Contractors following his nearly four-year stint at the helm of affairs of the carrier. The decision by the aircraft pilot to leave at a critical period of the carrier’s life is yet unknown as New Telegraph’s efforts to reach […]
Aviation

COVID-19: P’Harcourt International Airport reopens

Posted on Author Reporter

The Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) has restated commitment towards ensuring a zero Coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission as Port Harcourt International Airport resumes operations. Mr Abayomi Akinbinu, the Regional Manager, South-South and South-East, FAAN, said this on Saturday at the airport during the arrival of the first flight after three months of COVID-19 shutdown. The first flight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica