Sports

Human rights activists urge athletes to boycott Beijing Games

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Human rights activists on Tuesday called for athletes to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in China and put pressure on the International Olympic Committee over the staging of the Games.
Beijing is set to host the Olympics in February 2022, but the IOC has faced criticism over its decision to award the country the Games in light of China’s human rights record, reports Reuters.
The calls for a full boycott came ahead of a U.S. congressional hearing at which the Winter Olympics and China’s human rights record were being discussed.
Representatives of the World Uyghur Congress, Tibet Action Institute, China Against the Death Penalty, Students for a Free Tibet and Campaign for Uyghurs told a media conference that continued alleged human rights violations by China meant they had no option but to seek a full boycott.
“There’s still time to make a difference. This does not have to be the end of the story,” said Lhadon Tethong, of the Tibet Action Institute. “Athletes have incredible power and the platform to change the world.
“If they can speak out for the right of all people to exist, and to live free from fear and repression… that at this point would make a huge difference. We appeal to the athletes to speak out and use their power because they have a lot.”
The IOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but has said in the past that it is a non-political organisation and takes allegations of human rights violations very seriously.
“Many of the athletes that we are engaged with are incredible people,” said Julie Millsap of the Campaign for Uyghurs. “I would just ask them to consider what all of these people who are asking for the boycott have lost.
“This is a horrible position to be in. But this is what’s necessary.”
Activist Zumretay Arkin of the World Uyghur Congress said more than 50 of his relatives had been detained in China.
“We have lost entire families and relatives and friends,” Arkin added. “I urge (the athletes) to put themselves in our shoes. They might lose one Olympic Games but we have lost (our families) for we don’t know how long.
“I think it’s important for them to use the power they have, because athletes are not just puppets that the IOC or governments can just control.”
The Chinese government has denied any human rights violations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Injured Ndidi returns Saturday against Wolves

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has revealed that Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy could return to the squad when his team takes on Wolves in a Premier League clash at the weekend. Ndidi was subbed off during the Foxes draw with Everton and has missed two league matches in the process. On the other hand, […]
Sports

EPL: Bournemouth score four in bizarre second half against Foxes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Spurs, Wolves, Aston Villa Bournemouth came from behind to thrash 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. In a calamitous two minutes, the Foxes threw away a 1-0 lead as Junior Stanislas scored from the spot, Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front and Caglar Soyuncu […]
Sports

Oyo cancels monthly sanitation, restrictions

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State government yesterday enjoined residents to ensure daily cleaning of their environments as sanitation exercise has now become an everyday activity. This, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Idowu Oyeleke, said in a statement, was to achieve a clean and green environment. Oyeleke admonished all residents on the need to clean their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica