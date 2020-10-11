Human Rights Commission seeks partnership with CHI Limited for TV series Silent Prejudice

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the National Human Rights Commission, led by the Executive Secretary, Mr Tony Ojukwu paid a courtesy visit to CHI limited, makers of Chivita and Hollandia yoghurt, for partnership to further promote and protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen.

At the brief meeting with the Managing Director of CHI limited, Roy Deepanjan, the Human Rights Executive, explained that the partnership with a multinational company like CHI limited, will help promote human rights because well established businesses do not just pay workers, they uphold people’s rights to shelter, medicare and right to food.

Explaining reasons the commission seeks the partnership, Ojukwu stated that their wish is for CHI limited to support the television programme presently showing on African Independent Television, AIT, titled Silent Prejudice which is the commission’s campaign to fight against discrimination of all forms in the society.

The television series, which presently has over 50 million viewers in Nigeria and abroad was written and produced by renowned film maker and movie director, Chris Oge Kalu and Pillars of hope Africa initiative (POHAI), is about a very popular and old tradition that discriminates against certain people in Nigerian communities known as Osu, Ohu or Ume (Outcaste system).

“We are here to extend our hand of partnerships to CHI limited to help promote and protect human rights of people. We want them to support this TV series so that the message of non discrimination and non stigmatization can continue to reach people.

We also seek their partnership to reach out to internally displaced persons in Nigeria, especially the northeast” he said. In response to the visit, the Managing Director of CHI limited, Roy Deepanjan who gave the team a warm welcome, explained that he is glad for the visit.

He stated that CHI company have always paid great attention to all human rights laws and have kept them judiciously. Deepanjan also affirmed that the company have been doing their best to support Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps in Nigeria and assured the team of a robust and strategic collaboration. So far, the commission have continued to cast prominent celebrities, including Senator Dino Melaye to feature on the television series.

‘Silent Prejudice’ documentary drama series was produced to reveal the hypocrisy trailing OSU Caste practice. Though OSU caste is hardly spoken about in the society today, the tradition is still ongoing, secretly and silently practiced and this is affecting the lives of those involved negatively.

