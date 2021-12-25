News

Human Rights Group applauds Chief of Army Staff over release of female soldier

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre ( SHAC) has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, over the release of the female soldier detained for accepting the proposal of a corps member at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Joyce Ogwu, the Centre said it is excited by the release of the soldier, noting that the COAS has proven to be a listening leader with the interest of his troops and nation at heart.

Hannah Sofiat had earlier been detained for violating military rules and regulations by getting involved in a public display of “amorous relationship” with a paramilitary trainee – a corps member.

Having swore an oath under the Armed Forces Act, it was expected that the female soldier would be aware of such as an act of indiscipline, negligence of duty and others capable of dragging the image of the Nigerian Army in the mud.

No wonder the SHAC refused to join the bandwagon condemning the military in the first instance.

But out of his magnanimity, the COAS instructed her release in the spirit of the Christmas celebration following interventions by well spirited individuals.

Welcoming the release, the Centre said the COAS has again displayed his vision for a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of the country.

She said by this action, the Army has proven to be an institution guided by principles which must be followed to the latter.

“We must agree that the Nigerian Army is peopled by highly disciplined personnel and its hierarchy must do things within the law to maintain discipline and professionalism within its set up,” Ogwu said.

She added that the Army has become synonymous for its excellent civil-military relation which has again come to the fore.

SHAC Executive Director, therefore, appreciated the Army, further cautioning everyone to respect constituted authorities and not to be carried away by emotions especially on sensitive national assignments.

 

Our Reporters

