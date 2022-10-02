News

Human rights group asks Buhari to declare assets before exit

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate transparency, and leadership by publicly declaring his assets before the end of his tenure.

According to the group, this will encourage members of his administration to do the same.

SERAP made the call in a statement Sunday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

The group further asked the President to “direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to take immediate steps to expeditiously, diligently, effectively and fairly prosecute all outstanding high-profile corruption cases currently being handled by his office.”

Buhari stated in his Independence Day address that: “I have promised to bequeath a country where all citizens have equal opportunities to achieve their lives. We have made significant progress in the eradication of deeply entrenched corruption that permeates all facets of our national development.”

But SERAP said in an open letter to him: “Contrary to your Independence Day address, grand corruption has continued to deny millions of Nigerians equal opportunities.

“Promoting transparency and combating corruption and ensuring full and effective respect for the rule of law would send a strong signal of your commitment to leave behind a legacy of transparency and accountability.

“Millions of people are falling into preventable poverty, and live in a continuing state of anxiety and insecurity.”

The letter read in part: “Promoting transparency, combating corruption and obeying the rule of law is vital if your administration is not to leave behind a legacy of impunity and an assault against the rule of law.

“We hope that the next few months will show your administration’s commitment to consistently uphold transparency and accountability, to create a rule of law-friendly environment that would make Nigerians safer.

“There remain long-standing and grave concerns regarding widespread cases of grand corruption involving high-ranking government officials, systemic corruption in ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), and persistent attacks on the rule of law.

“The reality today is that there is massive corruption at the highest level of government and in ministries, departments and agencies, with a corrosive impact on Nigerians

“The indicators of bad governance and mismanagement of the country’s natural wealth and resources should serve as proof of the need for your government to reinforce and recommit to the fight against corruption.

“Public officials still use political power to enrich themselves without considering the public good. In several states of the federation and federal ministries, corruption is taking place every day and every hour.”

 

