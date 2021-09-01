News

Human rights lawyer backs self-determination, rejects secession

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

An Ibadan-based human rights activist, Femi Aborisade, is backing self-determination agitators in the country “provided they do not adopt violence in their agitations”. Aborisade said this on Monday at a seminar organised by the Young Lawyers Forum of the Ibadan branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at Are Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The seminar lecture which was themed: Prosecuting our convictions with courage”, was delivered by Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), who is lawyer for Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. Igboho is facing trial for the immigration offences in Benin Republic where he fled to after his Ibadan home was attacked by security forces who reportedly killed two of his associates, arrested 13 and destroyed property.

He was accused of stockpiling arms, an allegation Igboho denied. Alliyu, who said that he had in the past been dubbed “armed robbers lawyer” over his representation in the various courts of persons charged with armed robbery offences, stressed that he was convinced that everybody had the right to legal representation. According to him, it is the reason he has also taken up the case of Igboho. Aborisade, a very close ally of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and then-gubernatori-al candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in Oyo State, said: “The travails of Chief Aliyu” were in line with “the inevitable travails of Chief Fawehinmi or whoever dares to challenge the status quo”. While expressing his support for Igboho that Yoruba should determine their existence, the lawyer, however, said he was not in support of secession.

He said: “I identify with the Learned Silk. While I do not support secession, I defend the rights of those calling for secession and/or restructuring, provided they do not adopt violence in their agitations. I do not advocate secession simply because I know it is not an automatic solution to the problems the masses confront in Nigeria.

“I am convinced that even if Nigeria is broken into 1,000 republics today, without a paradigm shift in the philosophy of governance, from pro-rich philosophy of governance to pro-poor philosophy of governance in which there is a programme of income redistribution and inequality reducing measures, the problems of poverty and physical insecurity would be replicated in each of the emerging republics.

To the extent that self-determination is a universally recognised right, those agitating for secession should not be repressed or suppressed.” He added: “The NBA, nationally, or the NBA Ibadan branch, should advocate the repeal of the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The PIA is a neoliberal piece of legislation which has merely established the ground and the procedure to facilitate the privatization of the NNPC. If actualized, privatization of the NNPC pursuant to the PIA, would deepen poverty, widen inequality and heighten physical insecurity in the land. I have analysed the PIA to show how it provides for privatization of the NNPC and the core negative implications of the PIA.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to begin implementation of ‘No Work No Pay policy’ on resident doctors Monday

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The crisis in the health sector may take another dimension as the Federal Government has invoked the “No Work No Pay” policy on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), effective from Monday. A memo from the De-partment of Hospital services on behalf of the Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, which was sighted by […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GMD president cautions against second lockdown

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of rising new coronavirus cases in Nigeria and in the western countries spiking fear of second wave of lockdown in the country, the President of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola has cautioned against embarking on another lockdown as a measure to curb COVID- 19.   Dokun-Babalola who spoke […]
News

Jaiden Vu explains how you can create a career that allows you the freedom to travel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s never been easier to work from anywhere in the world and on the go than it is now. Jaiden Vu explains that this is his dream scenario, and having achieved it is invaluable to him. Today, the world is set up in a way that you can make money from the comfort of your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica