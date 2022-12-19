News

Human Rights Violations on Increase in Nigeria -Group

…says marginalized communities experience more violations, social injustice.

 

in commemoration of the 2022 World Human Rights Day, the Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD), has raised the alarm that human rights violations was on the increase in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, of YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara who made the disclosure during the virtual launch of compendium of learnings on social justice by the Voice Nigeria supported by the Community of Practice on Social Justice, added that individuals living in marginalized communities experience more violations and social injustice.

He said: “The information obtained from the compendium indicates that insecurity has increased widely at the national level in the country. It is quite saddening that human rights violation is still on the increase in the country.It is important for all Nigerians to speak up against social injustice and bring positive development to the country.”

The Program Coordinator, of Voice Nigeria Ijeoma Okwor, explained that the Community of Practice on Social Justice was a group of organizations working to advocate for social justice in Nigeria by training people to bring about peace and positive change to the country.

According to her, the evidence shared by several organizations with Voice Nigeria Social Justice Community indicates that in most cases, victims were targeted because of social justice needs.

“We work with different stakeholders to address the issue of social justice, from economic issues to religious instability to bring about positive development in the country. We need to ensure that we bring peace and development to the country.

“Over the past couple of months, the organizations have shared their various learnings on social justice, which we all found highly informative and have served as a guide to advocating for social justice. These rich resources have been put together into a learning resource and we hope it will be as informative to the wider society as it has been to the Community of Practice.”

Also speaking, Ukah Ukachi noted that the project has come up with several interventions in different parts of the country saying, “The group always ensures that we document every issue of human rights violation. With the toll-free line, people can reach out to us. We deal with victims of sexual and reproductive rights violations to ensure that justice is made available at all times. We will not relent in our efforts till we achieve our objectives of ending social injustice in the country.”

 

