Human trafficker jailed 28 years

A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a middle-aged man, Muritala Sanni, who specializes in trafficking young ladies to Libya for prostitution, to 28 years imprisonment. Delivering judgement in a 13 criminal charge slammed on Sanni by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Justice Akintayo Aluko also imposed a fine of N2 million on the convict as compensation for victims of his atrocious act.

Sanni was first arraigned before the court on October 18, 2021, in a charge marked FHC/L/32C/2021, for allegedly recruiting persons for prostitution; facilitating foreign trip or travel aimed at promoting prostitution, forcing persons into prostitution, organizing foreign travel which promote prostitution; subjecting persons and individuals into sexual exploitation; harbouring persons for the purpose of prostitution and hiring of persons to Libya to be used for forced labour. He however denied the alleged offences and was later admitted to bail under varying conditions. But prior to commencement of his trial, the convict changed his plea and admitted committing the al- leged offences.

Consequently, the facts of the case were reviewed by NAPTIP through one of its officers, Adijat Omolara. In her review, Omolara, a Chief Intelligence Officer with the agency, narrated how Sanni was arrested. She also tendered various exhibits to prove her case. Afterwards, NAPTIP’s lawyer, Akinrinlola Oluwakemi, urged the court to convict and sentence Sanni in line with the Agency’s Act.

The lawyer also asked the court to impose fine on the convict as a way of compensating the victims of his heinous crime in accordance with provisions of Sections 65 (2) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015. Responding, defence lawyer, Chief Bello Saka Kayode, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing his client, saying he has regretted his action and promised not to engage in any criminal act again. In his judgement, Justice Aluko convicted Sanni on 10 of the 13 counts. He was discharged and acquitted on 3 counts for wants of evidence. “The convict was found guilty and convicted on counts one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, ten, eleven and twelve while he was discharged and acquitted on counts seven, nine and thirteen in the absence of any credible evidence to sustain the three counts.

