Metro & Crime

Human trafficking: Catholic Church empowers 30 youths with start-up tools, funds in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

The Catholic Diocese of Benin City, Edo State has empowered 30 youths from six communities in Orhionmwon and Ikpoba- Ohka local government areas of the state.
The 30 youths were trained in five areas including: fashion designing, hair dressing, make-up, electrician and tiling. After, which they were given starter parks and N60,000 each.
Speaking at the event the Arch Bishop of Benin Arch Diocese, Arch. Bishop Augustine Akubueze, represented by Very Rev .Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh, said he is pleased to witness the closing ceremony of the project, ‘Sustainable Measure Against Traffickin in Persons(SMART-P)’, adding that the project started in 2018 with the aims of steming the tide of human trafficking and irregular migration.
Fr. Oyanoafoh said the programme faced major challenges like transportation, as accessing the communities was a difficult task as there was no vehicles; he also said community participations was not encouraging, adding that some of the communities withdrew from the project during the screening of beneficiaries.
He advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the programme to change their lives.
The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu gave the beneficiaries an additional N50,000 each as a support, and advised them to work hard in order to excel in their chosen fields.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man robbed of N446,000, shot dead in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Two dare-devil armed robbers on Monday trailed a middle-aged man identified as Taoreed Alao from a Bodija, Ibadan  bank, shot him and snatched the N446,000 he collected from the bank before later escaping on his motorbike. The tragedy, which occurred around 1.30 p.m along Agodi Government House/Government Secretariat Road in Ibadan, took people around the area by surprise as they heard two gun […]
Metro & Crime

Flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vacate now, govt tells flood-prone areas’ residents Flood has swept away a 17-year- old girl, identified as Ayisat, at the Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate, Lagos. The incident occurred on Monday following downpour in parts of the state. This came a few days after a flood swept away a four-year-girl in Lagos. […]
Metro & Crime

Benue raises alarm over massive influx of armed herdsmen in state

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State government Wednesday raised the alarm over a heavy deployment of armed Fulani herdsmen with cattle into the state for open grazing and possible attack on residents. Dozens of the armed insurgents, the government said, are also making incursions into Agatu and Gwer West local government areas of the state. The alarm is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica