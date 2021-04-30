Human trafficking: Catholic Church empowers 30 youths with start-up tools, funds in Edo

The Catholic Diocese of Benin City, Edo State has empowered 30 youths from six communities in Orhionmwon and Ikpoba- Ohka local government areas of the state.

The 30 youths were trained in five areas including: fashion designing, hair dressing, make-up, electrician and tiling. After, which they were given starter parks and N60,000 each.

Speaking at the event the Arch Bishop of Benin Arch Diocese, Arch. Bishop Augustine Akubueze, represented by Very Rev .Fr. Michael Oyanoafoh, said he is pleased to witness the closing ceremony of the project, ‘Sustainable Measure Against Traffickin in Persons(SMART-P)’, adding that the project started in 2018 with the aims of steming the tide of human trafficking and irregular migration.

Fr. Oyanoafoh said the programme faced major challenges like transportation, as accessing the communities was a difficult task as there was no vehicles; he also said community participations was not encouraging, adding that some of the communities withdrew from the project during the screening of beneficiaries.

He advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the programme to change their lives.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu gave the beneficiaries an additional N50,000 each as a support, and advised them to work hard in order to excel in their chosen fields.

