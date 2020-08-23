Human trafficking: Edo receives, reintegrates over 5,000 returnees in 3 yrs

The Edo State Government said yesterday that it has received and reintegrated over 5,000 returnees who are victims of human trafficking and illegal migration in the past three years.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, made this known while speaking to journalists in Benin City during the third year anniversary of the Edo State Task force On Human Trafficking.

Omorogbe reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government remains committed towards eradicating the scourge of human trafficking and irregular migration in the State, noting that the government is deploying resources for advocacy and sensitisation campaigns in order to stem the tide.

Noting that the administration has recorded successes in reducing the trend, which has now changed international perception of Edo State, the Commissioner said: “I am very happy to say that in the past three years so many successes have been recorded.

She said: “We have well over 5,000 persons that we have individually received and when they come in, we register them on our database. We have several other people who came in through other means that we have attended to and they are with us.

We have been able to work with every person who qualified as a returnee, even those who came back before we started our work. “There are people who just came back from Mali that are with us right now.

The emphasis of this press briefing is on lives that have been changed and lives that have been touched.

According to her: “We are inside the shelter that has been built to cater for the holistic needs of the returned migrants that will soon be commissioned by His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

