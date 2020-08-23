News

Human trafficking: Edo receives, reintegrates over 5,000 returnees in 3 yrs

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN Comment(0)

The Edo State Government said yesterday that it has received and reintegrated over 5,000 returnees who are victims of human trafficking and illegal migration in the past three years.

 

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, made this known while speaking to journalists in Benin City during the third year anniversary of the Edo State Task force On Human Trafficking.

 

Omorogbe reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government remains committed towards eradicating the scourge of human trafficking and irregular migration in the State, noting that the government is deploying resources for advocacy and sensitisation campaigns in order to stem the tide.

 

Noting that the administration has recorded successes in reducing the trend, which has now changed international perception of Edo State, the Commissioner said: “I am very happy to say that in the past three years so many successes have been recorded.

 

She said: “We have well over 5,000 persons that we have individually received and when they come in, we register them on our database. We have several other people who came in through other means that we have attended to and they are with us.

We have been able to work with every person who qualified as a returnee, even those who came back before we started our work. “There are people who just came back from Mali that are with us right now.

 

The emphasis of this press briefing is on lives that have been changed and lives that have been touched.

 

According to her: “We are inside the shelter that has been built to cater for the holistic needs of the returned migrants that will soon be commissioned by His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nkire calls for return of APC BoT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amember of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. Nkire, also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, made the call in Abuja in the midst of the crises rocking the party […]
News Top Stories

INEC: Political tension in Edo may lead to ‘state of emergency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the fierce political tension brewing in Edo ahead of the September 19 governorship poll may lead to a declaration of a state of emergency in the state, if not carefully managed. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, gave the […]
News

Fayemi reiterates commitment to community policing

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described the creation of additional zonal commands of the Nigeria Police, including Zone 17 comprising Ondo and Ekiti States as a strategic move that would strengthen community policing in the country.   Fayemi disclosed this yesterday when he received the pioneer AIG of the newly created Zone 17, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: