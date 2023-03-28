Human Trafficking: Immigration rescues 3 girls, 1 boy in Kebbi on way to Libya

As cases of human trafficking remains on the increase almost on daily basis, the Kebbi State Controller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs. Rabi Bashir Nuhu, has handed over four persons rescued from traffickers, on their way to Libya through Kebbi- Sokoto State route to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Briefing newsmen yesterday shortly after handing them over to NAPTIP, the State Controller said, the four suspect were rescued on March 24, 2023 when they were intercepted at Yauir/ Koko border post by Immigration personnel of the border patrol team in a commercial bus coming from Lagos State to Sokoto through Kebbi State.

She said that after the interrogation, they discovered that the two girls were going to Algeria, while the reaming girl was going to Libya and the only boy was also going to Libya. The victims’ names are Adesina Godwin from Ondo State, 22, Prom- ise Chuck, 22, from Enugu State and Favour Moses, 30, from Kogi State and Wofar Christy, 22, all of them confessed that they were travel out of the country via Sokoto State and are to meet there friends in sokoto.

“After our investigation, parents of the four suspects who are aware of their journey to Libya, also con- fessed that they were going for jobs, while more investigation will be con- ducted by NAPTIP,” she said.

She further emphasised that the girls claimed that, they were going to Libya for jobs, which is not true, but suspected to be on the trip to be used in prostitution or for organ harvest,” she added. She then assured that, the agency would not fold its hands seeing people committing such crimes as it will arrest and prosecute any- one found in such act.

She further warned parents, especially from Southern and East- ern part of the country to stop taking their children for trafficking as they would be used for slavery and prostitution.

The representative of NAPTIP Kebbi State Coordinator, Sadiq Abubakar Atiku who is the Head of Operation assured that, the agency would investigate the matter to a logical conclusion and unite the victims with their families.

Confessing to newsmen on be- half of others while fielding questions, one of the victim, Adesina Godwin confessed that, his parents is aware of the journey to Libya, while promising to go back to his parents in Osun State.

