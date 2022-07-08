Human Trafficking: NAPTIP alerts public on role of orphanages, football agents

…rescues 75 children, reveals trafficking routes

… says 65 still missing

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has alerted Nigerians on how human traffickers are using orphanage homes, Football Agents as new trends to lure youths out of the country to exploit them. The agency’s Director, Public Enlightenment, Josiah Emerole, made the disclosure in an interview with our correspondent recently. This revelation followed NAPTIP’s rescue of 75 children who were trafficked from an orphanage home in Abuja and sold them off. He explained that orphanage trafficking involves recruiting children to attract donations from the rich who visits the homes to celebrate their birthdays, make donations and other forms of charity.

He said some orphanage homes operators sometimes approach vulnerable parents with the pretense of sponsoring their children’s education, only to end up either giving the children out for child labour or selling them off out rightly. He also revealed another new trend as football trafficking, where traffickers pose as football agents with the aim of exploiting local footballers seeking to be enlisted into football clubs abroad, he cited some other tricks used by traffickers which include; Surrogacy, Social Media platforms, Advertisement, Organ harvesting and Hunting.

New Emerging Trends and Tricks

The issues of orphanage home and football trafficking have become a new trend in human trafficking business in Nigeria. Speaking on the orphanage homes, he said some people will rent a building and claim the place is an orphanage home, even when the place is not registered, and the acclaimed orphanage home owner will go to parents who are vulnerable under the pretense of sponsoring their children’s education. Most of the vulnerable parents allow them to take their children out of poverty level in their homes. Unfortunately, the owners of the orphanage homes then use the children to solicit for help, donations and all manner of things from wealthy individuals for their own benefit.

The illegal orphanage homes’ operator sometimes solicits for money from Nigerians and foreign donors. And sometimes the rich in the society whenever they are celebrating their birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other such landmark events go to some of these orphanage homes to celebrate with the innocent children without asking questions if the homes are actually genuine and they donate money, bags of rice and provisions and other valuables with the belief that they are donating it to the children, unfortunately, the owners of the homes smile to the banks with those items and money given to the children, while the parents of the children gain nothing.

“We have a case we are still treating, but already in court, where a woman went to some parents within her locality that she wanted to help parents who couldn’t train their children in school and she was given one hundred and forty children to go with and she promised the parents of the kids that she is going to train them in her orphanage home and after many years when the children were not coming home, some of the parents went to the orphanage home to check on their children, unfortunately, the owner of the orphanage home had sold off all the children to different people around the country. “That was how NAPTIP moved in to see how they could retrieve the children, but they were able to recovered only 75 children from where she sold them to and NAPTIP is still working round the clock on how to rescue other children, but the woman claims she has lost counts of where she sold them to.”

Football Agents traffic youths to Europe

It is a well known fact that many people wants to play football abroad, either male or female, because of the money that comes from it. They all wants to be international footballers, as a result of that the criminal elements capitalise on that and come up with fake stories that does not exist, claiming to be agents to take young boys and girls abroad under the pretense that they want to link them with football clubs where they will earn good money and live big. Even if the children are taken to where football is being played they still exploit them, for example, the money the person playing the football is supposed to earn goes to the person who brought them and what the person playing the football gets is peanut and they keep exploiting the innocent victims.

“In some cases those who claim to be football agents end up dumping the innocent victims on the street of the country he took such a person to and then elope. Some of the victims’ organs are harvested in the process, that was why the Director General of NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi said she cannot kept quiet and watch them exploiting young boys and girls from Nigeria, which was how NAPTIP waded in and have saved alot of victims from fake football agents in the country, while some are serving jail terms.

“One area NAPTIP is very strong is the area of public awareness, we use all methods to carry out the awareness to various strata of society and even rural areas where these vulnerable victims are coming from. We also include the services of traditional institutions, religious leaders, and civil society groups, because we know these people have better inroad into the people and they are also influencers who talk to parents and young girls and boys not to fall victims of the fake agents. “Recently, we also trained some counselors of schools to know the danger involved and what to look out for and how to intervene in human trafficking.”

“Advertisement is another trick of traffickers to take ladies abroad, especially to the Middle East and there is oath taking before they traffic their victims to their destinations. Advertisement is also the new trend used in human trafficking now, with the promise to the young stars to get a better life, with jobs that will take poverty away from them, as a result of that, alot of victims have lost their lives in Europe and other parts of the world. It is estimated that more than 15,000 children are being trafficked yearly.”

Surrogacy

Another trend used by human traffickers is surrogacy, where young girls are tricked and impregnated, after giving birth, the baby would be collected from the mother and she is paid off and warned never to come for the baby again and the baby sold to the highest bidder. Mr. Emerole, narrated that, “Surrogacy trafficking is another human trade that’s booming now. Some des-perate girls are lured to get pregnant and after giving birth, the baby is collected from such girls and she is paid off. Young girls are being exploited on daily basis through this method without being mindful of the consequences; surrogacy is a serious commercial human trade, where some of the babies from surrogate mothers are taken to America, Europe and Asian countries, away from their original mothers.

Trafficking Routes, Destination Countries for Traffickers

Many innocent women are trafficked through Kano to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East where victims especially female are forced into becoming housemaids and beggars. Also, Niger Republic is another route to Libya, Europe (for prostitution); from Nigeria to Burkina Faso, Mali, Morocco, Europe (for prostitution); Nigeria to Morocco, Middle East, (for prostitution) and Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso ,Mali (graduated from Transit to Destination) among others. In order to save gullible Nigerians from being subjected to inhuman treatments associated with human trafficking and smuggling of migrants, Emerole said the media needs to help in reportage on human trafficking stories to expose the traffickers.

NAPTIP task judges on stiffer penalty

The Director General of (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri- Azi, also called on judges across the country to ensure that human trafficking offenders and perpetrators of Sexual and Gender Based Violence are served with sentencing that are commensurable with the magnitude of offences committed in order to serve as deterrent to others. Dr. Fatima Waziri – Azi, made it known during a meeting with National Association of Women Judges (NAWJN), in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI). She said some offenders often go home with light sentencing in the past, that the Agency now records cases of repeat offenders which pose a grave danger to the dimension of human trafficking in the country. Dr. Waziri – Azi who also reeled out some painful testimonies of victims of human trafficking, submitted that judges have indispensable roles to play in the eradication of human trafficking, curtailing of incidence of rape and minimising the rising cases of sexual and gender based violence in the country. “It is important to be adequately acquainted with the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 (TIPPEA), because, the aim of the Act as stated in section 1 is to provide an effective and comprehensive legal and institutional framework.”

