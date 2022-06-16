Human Trafficking: NAPTIP secures 70 convictions in Edo, Delta

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it has secured convictions of 70 people involved in human trafficking in Edo and Delta State since the establishment of the agency. NAPTIP Zonal Commander in charge of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states, Mr. Nduka Nwanwenne, disclosed this yesterday at a oneday sensitisation workshop which was held in Benin, the Edo State capital. The workshop was organised for traditional and religious leaders by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). Nwanwenne, who said that the 70 convictions were secured in Edo and Delta states and added that no case had gone to court in Bayelsa State, hinted that about 70 cases were still pending at various state High Courts within the zonal command.

He stated: “More convictions are coming because more and more cases are being reported on a daily basis, as people are now aware of the collaborative effort of IOM and other partners. “Before, people did not know where to go, especially in the rural communities, which is now the target because within the cities, people are now aware of where to report such cases.” According to him, today’s event is very positive and proactive, as it is important that traditional and religious leaders should be part of the processtoendhumantrafficking and irregular migration.

