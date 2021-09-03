Human trafficking: NAPTIP unites 22 survivors with their families

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP) Sokoto Zonal Command yesterday reunited 22 victims of human trafficking with their families. The victims were intercepted at Niger Republic and handed over to NAPTIP, Sokoto, by the Nigeria Immigration Service, Illela Command, on August 30, 2023. Handing over the survivors, NAPTIP Sokoto Zonal Commander, Abubakar Basharu, said the agency had concluded investigation and counselling on the victims and had been reunited with their families through their various community leaders resident in Sokoto. Basharu explained that the agency had made several contacts with the victims’ families and they agreed to be reunited through their community leaders in the state. Those victims who came from Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states, had been handed over to Yoruba community leaders.
