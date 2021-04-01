Human trafficking victims in Ogun to get free legal services

Ogun State Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran, yesterday said respite would soon come to victims of human trafficking as they would get free legal services through the creation of Ogun State Public Interest Law Partnership (OPILP). Adeniran, who made this revelation in Abeokuta during the fourth meeting of the state taskforce on human trafficking, added that OPILP would be partnering with private legal practitioners to render free legal services (Pro-Bono) to indigents and victims of human trafficking across the state.

The commissioner, who was the chairman of the taskforce, said the services would only be rendered if the victim wanted to pursue a civil action against the traffickers, noting that it would be an advantage for victims who may want to claim damages or compensation for the dehumanisation meted to him or her through the pro-bono. He added that the taskforce would also enrol such victims in various empowerment training programmes such as the Anchor Borrower’s and other existing programmes, either on governmental or non-governmental bases, as most of the persons affected were less privileged people, which make them more vulnerable

