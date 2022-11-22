Humanitarian Affairs Minister disowns N206bn inserted into ministry’s 2023 budget

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday, disowned the N206 billion inserted into the Ministry’s 2023 Budget by the Ministry of Finance.

Farouq stated this when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Special Duties, to defend the 2023 budget, claiming that the Ministry requested for some projects for the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the National Social Safety Net Project in the 2022 budget, which was not released.

She, however, pointed out that the ministry was surprised that money allocated in the budget for the project was now 10 times the 2023 Budget of the ministry.

A member of the committee, Senator Elisha Abbo, had interrogated the minister about the N206 million found in the fiscal document.

Responding, the minister said: “Yes we made mention of the projects for 2022 which were not released and part of it was part for the NEDC.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, therefore, moved a motion to summon the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, to come and explain the N206 billion inserted in the ministry’s budget.

