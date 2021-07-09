Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, firm train community emergency responders

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affair, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), in collaboration with Mzuri Nigeria limited, had began a two-day capacity building training for Community Emergency Responders. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants are drawn from the 19 Northern states Emergency Management Agencies. In her remarks, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk said the training was to equip emergency first responders who were closest to communities where disasters occur. Represented by Dr Abubakar Sulaiman, the Deputy Director in charge of Disaster Management in the ministry, she said access to first hand emergency responders reduced the time of responses to emergencies.

“As the first hand responders reach the people in cases of emergencies, they assess the situation and report back accurately; information is very crucial in emergencies”, she said. Farouk said the training would enable participants pass through rigours and roles they were expected to play in times of disasters. She urged the participants to interact with the facilitators and acquire the best knowledge for emergency response. Also speaking, Alhaji Noora Imam-Shehu of MZURY Nigeria Limited, said the training would help in reducing the degree of injury destructions caused by disasters inflict on communities.

“Training the first hand responders on emergency response will help lessen the destructions which may have been greater if no reports of the happenings is made known to the disasters managers for quick and appropriate measures,” he said. Also speaking, Mr Albani Imam-Garki, the North-West, Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the training was timely as the rainy season was on course. “The rainy season is accompanied by flooding is some areas; the training will broaden the horizon of first hand emergency responders on ways and steps to avert loss of lives and property when the season approaches,” he said.

