Humanitarian worker rapes, murders 14 yrs IDP girl in Borno

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A 35-year-old humanitarian worker with a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Hussarf Abdurauf, has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl, Aishatu Muhammed Adamu, an internally displaced person (IDP) living in the Kaleri area of Maiduguri. An eyewitnesses claimed the suspect working in the warehouse of Medicine San Fontuet (MSF) in Maiduguri asked Aishatu, in company of three other girls, to help him with laundry in his one-room apartment in the university area.
Accordingtotheeyewitness, minutes later they began to hearshouting andscreaming coming from room. He said: “This guy is fond of doing this, this is not the first time he is indulging in such an act and getting away with it. “The three girls were looking for menial jobs and he asked them to help him wash his clothes. When Aishatu went inside his room to bring out the clothes, he immediately closed the door behind her and then we began to hear shouting and screaming coming from the room.”

 

