Humility’ll open more doors than arrogance, AY advises celebrities

Popular comedian, Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY, recently shared some wise words on his social media pages. The comedian took out time to address the celebrities making the news at the moment. According to him, humility is key and those who let fame get the best of them are only digging their own grave.

In the tweet which he also shared to his Instagram page, he wrote: “Dear reigning and trending celebrity, before you allow the fame to take the best of you, just know that you are digging your own grave. There is a reason why 2Baba, RMD and others are still in the same business where some don’t last more than 2 years.

Talent is not enough #humility” He followed it with a caption: “Humility will open more doors than arrogance ever will. Pride makes us artificial where humility makes us real.” Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate, Lucy Edet, may be having a hard time coming to terms with her new life as a celebrity, as suggested by her recent posts on Instagram.

The ex-housemate who caught the attention of many because of her several altercations in the BBNaija house recently talked about how people have made the act of rudeness a norm and how they laugh at others who are on the receiving end. In a different post, which has been deleted from Lucy’s page, the reality star submitted that trolls on social media have a role to play in the death of depressed people.

