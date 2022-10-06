Hundred of pensioners protest non payment of N30.9bn entitlements

*Ganduje blames predecessors

As hundreds of pensioners, took to the streets of Kano to protest non payment of accumulated N30.900 billion pension funds on Thursday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, accused two of his predecessors, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of creating the crises in the state.

Ganduje, said it is well known fact that Kano started facing pension problems from Shekarau’s administration, but Dr Kwankwaso worsened it by using the money to build houses in the names of the pensioners.

The pensioners, who started their march from the Audu Bako Secretariat to Government House Kano, carried placards with various inscriptions like: “Monthly Pension deductions must be stopped” and “Pay us our pension arrears.”

Speaking the state’s Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, who was there in solidarity with the protesting pensioners, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, said the state is owing 32,600 pensioners an accumulated N36.900 billion in unpaid pension arrears.

