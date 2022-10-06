News

Hundred of pensioners protest non payment of N30.9bn entitlements

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

*Ganduje blames predecessors

As hundreds of pensioners, took to the streets of Kano to protest non payment of accumulated N30.900 billion pension funds on Thursday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, accused two of his predecessors, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of creating the crises in the state.

Ganduje, said it is well known fact that Kano started facing pension problems from Shekarau’s administration, but Dr Kwankwaso worsened it by using the money to build houses in the names of the pensioners.

The pensioners, who started their march from the Audu Bako Secretariat to Government House Kano, carried placards with various inscriptions like: “Monthly Pension deductions must be stopped” and “Pay us our pension arrears.”

Speaking the state’s Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, who was there in solidarity with the protesting pensioners, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, said the state is owing 32,600 pensioners an accumulated N36.900 billion in unpaid pension arrears.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US police shoot driver who ran over cyclists

Posted on Author Reporter

  A man in a pick-up truck drove into cyclists taking part in a charity bike ride in Arizona, leaving six of them in a critical condition. The incident happened at about 07:25 (14:25 GMT) in Show Low, a city about 180 miles north-east of Phoenix. Police said the suspect, described as a 35-year-old white […]
News

NCC intensifies consultation for 5G deployment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said it has intensified consultation for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria. NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement said that a Draft Consultation Document on the Deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) had been developed to drive the policy. Adinde noted […]
News

One killed in police, robbers shootout in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Operatives in ‘ A’ Division Warri, Delta state, has gunned down one of a threeman gang robbery supects along Warri-Sapele road during exchange of gun battle in the locality. The suspect could not make it to the hospital but died of the bullet wound. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Btight Edafe, in Asaba yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica