Hundreds displaced in Ebute Metta fire

Muritala Ayinla

Hundreds of residents may have been displaced as fire gutted Kano Street in the Ebute Meta area of Lagos on Sunday night, destroying properties worth millions of naira.
Although it could not be ascertained if lives were lost in the inferno that sacked the entire community.
Confirming the incident, the DG of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The Agency responded to distress calls earlier this evening and upon arrival, discovered a fire outbreak affecting a number of informal settlements at the aforementioned location.
“Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire which has affected a number of households and displaced the residents of the settlements.”

