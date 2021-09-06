News

Hundreds of APC, ADC members defect to PDP in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

No fewer than 700 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), across the various wards in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State had defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

Lauding the courage and bold decision of the defectors, a former member of the House of Representatives, Gbenga Makanjuola, said: “It is in the PDP that their expectations would be met, and also their welfare taken care of”, noting that the defectors are tested grassroots politicians who have now decided to come to the fold of our party, the PDP, after months of several private meetings with them.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

