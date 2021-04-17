News

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago on Friday to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, a day after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.
Demonstrators chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot!” and “No justice, no peace!” while hoisting signs with messages such as “Justice for Adam Toledo” and “Stop Racist Police Terror!” in a march that remained peaceful as night fell, reports Reuters.
The demonstrators observed a moment of silence and expressed solidarity with the boy’s relatives, who had implored protesters to remain peaceful. The rally began in Logan Square Park, about five miles (8 km) north of where the shooting occurred.
The nine-minute video, recorded by Eric Stillman’s body camera, shows showed the 34-year-old officer chasing and shooting Toledo on March 29 at 2:30 a.m. in Little Village, a working-class neighborhood on the city’s West Side with a large population of Mexican Americans.
Toledo appeared to be holding a handgun when he complied with Stillman’s order for him to stop. Toledo then dropped the weapon and raised his hands immediately before Stillman opened fire, the video showed.
The release of the video came as tensions are running high in Chicago and across the country over the issues of policing and racial justice.
In the latest police-involved shootings of people of color, an officer in a Minneapolis suburb shot and killed a Black man during a traffic stop, and now faces a second-degree manslaughter charge. On Thursday, the defense rested its case in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, whose death last year ignited a nationwide wave of protests. read more
The Chicago Police Department said in a statement it was closely monitoring events across the country and deployed additional resources throughout the city. The department said it has also canceled days off for police officers in several units and teams.
Businesses throughout the city boarded up windows over the past week in anticipation of possible riots and looting after the release of the video. The city saw widespread looting and rioting in the days and weeks following Floyd’s death last May.
Stillman, a five-year veteran of the force, is on administrative desk duty pending an investigation into the incident. He attorney was unavailable for comment on Friday.
John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police union, told CNN on Thursday that Stillman had only eight-tenths of a second to make the decision whether to shoot and his actions were justified.
“That officer’s actions were actually heroic,” he said.
A smaller protest blocked traffic on Thursday when largely peaceful demonstrators were met by helmeted officers on foot, social media images showed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG to network providers: Stop NIN ₦20 retrieval charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has ordered all network providers to cancel the N20 charge for the retrieval of the National Identification Number (NIN) with immediate effect. Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami gave the order in a statement issued on Friday. “The Minister’s directive which takes immediate effect is an intervention aimed at […]
News

INEC: Pre-election litigations threat to forthcoming elections

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over the spate of pre-election litigations in some of the political parties preparing to field candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections. The two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been dogged by pre-election […]
News Top Stories

Inflation to push AMCON’s debt to N7trn by 2024

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

At its current pace, the nation’s rate of inflation could see the over N4 trillion that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) owes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increasing to N7 trillion by 2024, the corporation has said.   Speaking at the annual seminar for Justices of the Courts of Appeal in Abuja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica