Business

Hunger: African must tackle food insecurity, climate shocks

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Upheavals on the global stage, war in Ukraine, conflict in the Horn of Africa, severe climatic shocks, high international inflation, increasing global commodity prices, high prices of agricultural inputs and low intra-continental trade are fuelling food insecurity across Africa, with famine and hunger exacerbating. Of the 24 countries classified as hunger hot spots by the United Nations (UN’s) Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Food Programme in 2022, 16 are in Africa. The continent accounts for 62 per cent of the total number of food insecure in hotspot countries. “Over time, climate shocks have significantly impacted Africa’s fragile food chain.

The most severe drought in the Horn of Africa in decades is floods in West Africa and severe cyclones in Madagascar and Mozambique. Climate change will contribute to a decline in African agricultural yields, which are already very low, by 5 to 17 per cent by 2050,” Hafez Ghanem, a former regional Vice President of the World Bank Group and a current non-resident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution, said in an interview. Indeed, external factors – the disruption of food systems caused by COVID-19 and reduced purchasing power, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to an increase in world food, fuel and fertiliser prices – coupled with drastic weather changes, and continuation or intensification of conflict and insecurity have compromised an already fragile food chain in the continent. Ghanem said that conflict and climate change were the most pressing challenges for Africa, creating conditions for food insecurity, worsening food insecurity levels and making it difficult for the continent to put food on the table. Rising food insecurities are, in turn, a catalyst for conflict. “Overall, 80 per cent or an estimated 137 million people in conflict-affected countries, including the Horn of Africa, northern Nigeria, Eastern DRC and the Sahal, are food insecure” he stated. According to FAO and WFP, three countries – DRC, Ethiopia, and Nigeria – account for more than 56 per cent of the food insecurity in Africa.

“The three countries have two characteristics in common, conflict and vulnerability to climate change. This situation is further worsened by external factors such as the war in Ukraine, global inflation and rising fuel prices,” he observed. As a net food and fuel importer, FAO research shows Ethiopia is particularly affected by high international prices.

Food price inflation averaged 40 per cent during the first half of 2022. The onset of floods in 27 Nigerian states earlier in February 2022, according to FAO and WFP joint reports, damaged 450,000 hectares of farmland, seriously compromising the 2022 harvest. Floods have similarly disrupted agriculture in South Sudan. Ghanem noted that these climatic shocks coming after the locust infestation of 2019- 2020, which affected 1.25 million hectares of land in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, have had substantial negative consequences for food security in the region. Political instability and conflict in Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia have worsened the situation. He pointed out that the Sahel – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger – had seen a 50 per cent increase in food insecurity compared to 2021. A reflection, he said “of the sharp increase in political instability and conflict in Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, and rising world prices for food, fuel, and fertilisers.” Ghanem urged political leaders and civil society to address the root causes of conflict and instability and added solutions include dealing with the social, political and economic exclusion of large segments of the population. According to him, all people should feel invested in their own country. Against this backdrop, he argued for pan-African initiatives to boost food production “Africa’s agriculture has the lowest yields in the world. Africa has the least percentage of irrigated land and uses the least fertiliser per hectare. The continent also invests the least in research and development.” In the absence of up-to-date research to produce innovative approaches to combat challenges facing agriculture today and without the use of quality fertiliser, certified seeds and new and more climate change-resilient varieties of seeds, he stressed the continent would be hard-pressed to overcome rising food insecurities. “Despite these challenges, I am optimistic that pan-African initiatives and joint projects are viable to address these gaps, including establishing four or five research centres for agriculture on the continent, joint irrigation projects and building fertiliserproducing companies,” he explains. “Africa imports about 60 per cent of all fertiliser use, making it very expensive for our farmers, leading to low fertiliser usage. We already have big fertiliserproducing companies, including Dangote in Nigeria and OCP in Morocco. The continent can work with such African fertiliser producers to establish more fertiliser factories on the continent,”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BIS: Banks’ cross-border lending rose by $646bn in Q1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Internationally active banks’ cross-border claims increased by $646 billion during the first quarter of 2021 (on an FX- and break-adjusted basis), according to the latest Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Locational Banking Statistics (LBS).   According to the data, strong growth in the previous quarter and a seasonal component in cross-border positions, whereby claim stocks […]
Business

Nigeria, Korea showcase joint traditional clothing project

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN), have showcased a joint traditional clothing design project in Abuja. The project is designed to mark the 10th anniversary of the establishment of KCCN in the country, and had both Nigerian and Korean designers make each other’s traditional clothing […]
Business

Don rues Nigeria’s sole dependence on petroleum

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Prof. Baba Abdullahi Alafara of the Department of Industrial Chemistry, University of Ilorin, has affirmed that Nigeria is abundantly and richly blessed with immeasurable mineral and material resources with high potential to bring it out of its current economic quagmire if adequately and effectively harnessed. Alafara, who spoke while delivering his Inaugural Lecture in Ilorin, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica