Hunger Crisis: Red Cross to rescue 2.5 million Nigerians in North

Nigerian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have once again raised the alarm over increasing hunger crisis in Northern parts of the country. The humanitarian organisation said it had initiated plans for emergency rescue of about 2.5 million people facing acute hunger in both North West and North East of Nigeria.

It was learnt that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC); “has launched the Hunger Crisis Emergency Appeal seeking 4.1 million Swiss Francs to support the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) to deliver humanitarian assistance to 200,000 people (33,000 households).”

The Communications Officer of Nigerian Red Cross Society, China Nwankwo, in a statement stated that the support which will span over 18 months across seven states in Nigeria will help the affected individual households. He said the worst hit states include the North West and North Central states of Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, and Nasarawa. The statement reads: “Nigeria is currently facing a serious food insecurity situation as a result of the prolonged insecurity crisis in the Northwest and North Central states of the West African country characterized by banditry, / abductions, and criminality. “According to a needs assessment conducted in six states (Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Benue, Niger, and Nasarawa) by the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRSC) and the IFRC, 2.5 million people are currently facing acute hunger, with the corresponding impact expected to spill into 2022.

