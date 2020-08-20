Hunger, frustration behind our protest, ISOPADEC workers tell Uzodinma

Striking workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) yesterday said they were being driven by hunger and frustration over four months’ unpaid arrears of salaries contrary to insinuations that they were being sponsored by politicians. The workers, who spoke through their leader, Comrade Awuzie Chinedu, said their protest was a function of their suffering and hunger and not being influenced by any politician or group.

They said: “For four months, ISOPADEC staff have not received their salaries due to the governors inability or refusal to constitute a Governing Board for the oil rich commission and the misapplication of funds accrued to ISOPADEC from FAAC by unauthorized agents of the Imo State government. “On at least three occasions, we have met specifically with the Accountant General who promised us that our salaries would be paid in full within 24 hours from then. When, on each occasion, he did not fulfil his promise, he informed us that the Governor requested just one slight amendment or clarification to the schedule so that we could be credited immediately. Nothing of such happened.

“On at least two occasions, we were invited to meet face to face with the Executive Governor in his office who promised us that he had issued written approvals to the AG to pay, all to no avail. “At that point, it became crystal clear to us that Governor Hope Uzodimma was taking ISOPADEC staff for fools. “Against this backdrop, our protests could not have been sponsored by any external party, politician or political party. If anything, our agitation is sponsored by hunger, lack and deprivation.”

Like this: Like Loading...