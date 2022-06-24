Hunger: Nigeria sitting on gunpowder keg, Group warns

The Nigerian Agriculture Business Group has warned the Federal Government over ongoing acute hunger in the country. The group noted that the next six months would be very severe for Nigerians if adequate food is not made available by the Federal Government.

An auditor, Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere, who is also the president of the group, said this in Lagos, adding that the last six months of year 2022 would be very difficult and hard for Nigerians to feed optimally because of the high prices of food items. According to him, drought, COVID-19 and the Russian war against Ukraine were the causes of hunger in Nigeria, warning of a likely youth revolt.

He noted that this could pose danger to the forthcoming general election. Ijewere explained that Nigeria had enough fertile soil and water to meet its own needs, saying there were many hurdles preventing this. The accountant said the supply of grain and other agricultural products collapsed in one fell swoop, highlighting how dependent large parts of the continent still are on imports.

He said: “The Ukraine conflict, but also the coronavirus pandemic, have shown how our food systems are not working for the poorest.” According to him, the financial burden on individual households had already risen sharply as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that between 60 and 70 per cent of people’s income was spent on food.

Ijewere said: “Households of five or six have to weigh what they can afford and will probably turn to less nutritious products that are cheaper.” The president further stressed that food supply was very critical to Nigerian populace at this period and government must tame insecurity around the agriculture architecture to overcome the alarming hunger in the land that could metamorphose into youths uprising just like the End SARS if this menace is not well handled by government. He agreed that the system needs to be reformed urgently to boost food security rather than government making agric policies that will not lead to food production.

He said: “We must get government to realise that we own government, they don’t own us and that’s the message of the Nigerian agric business group. We tell government what we want and not the echelons of some people in government sitting down and propagating policies that are now forced down our throats. “We tell them what our problems are and how they can be solved. Be behind us to support us and not in front of us. “How many clients do you have government in agriculture? How many of you have invested all your livelihoods in the country? We that have invested all our lives in agriculture must be the ones that must lead.”

