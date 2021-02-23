Business

Huntella offers campus students money-making opportunity

Huntella, an online accessory company, is set to empower and groom the earning power of students on campus through its HuntellaCampusRep initiative.
Under this initiative, undergraduates have the opportunity of investing an amount of money to acquire accessories that are then resold, allowing them to make a minimum profit of N10, 000 on all items, which will be delivered free to any state, to eliminate additional overhead for the Campus rep.
According to Bankole Bada, Chief Executive Officer, Huntella, the initiative also gives the students the opportunity to be part of the business.
Speaking further, Bada noted that this is one of the ways that Huntella strives to give back to their customers and the society aside from scholarships provision to less privileged and charity donations to various institutions countrywide.
“HuntellaCampusRep is aimed at enabling young students, passionate about increasing their earning and purchasing power and become part of the e-commerce business. And in as much as sales are paramount in any business, the customers that make up the business have to be recognised and rewarded for continued patronage,” he said.
He also added that the brand is poised to leverage on the increase in demand for technology as a result of the rise in work and schooling from home.
Established in 2010, Huntella was birthed by selling fashion apparel and rendering Facebook marketing services then evolved to selling Apple iPods, Blackberry phones and gradually expanded the Huntella offering over time.
As part of the desire to ensure continuous customer satisfaction, the Huntella brand ensures same-day delivery within Lagos, next day deliveries in states with airports, and a buy one, get one free offer on a few selected items, satisfying a wide range of customers on all levels.
The brand is already set on expanding its product category offerings, which includes the sale of the Limited Edition of the Sony PlayStation 5, released in Q4 of 2020.

