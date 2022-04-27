Hunter kills Imam in Osun, says ‘I saw an antelope and shot at it’

A hunter, Adegun Yusuf, who allegedly killed a 78-yearold Imam of Alaguntan village in Orile Owu, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, said he shot at an antelope who later turned out to be the deceased. The suspect, Suleiman Jimoh (28), also a resident of the same Alaguntan village said this while being paraded alongside other suspected criminals at the Police command in Osogbo, yesterday. Jimoh said he shot at an antelope with his dane gun while hunting in the bush only to find the Imam dead on the ground when he moved to the spot to pick the targeted antelope.

Addressing journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer, Osun State command, SP Yemisi Opalola said the suspect was arrested and confessed to the alleged crime. According to the police spokesperson, “the suspect was arrested and confessed to the alleged crime that he was on hunting expedition when he saw an antelope in the bush which he shot with his dane gun, but he was surprised when he went to pick the antelope, he met Baba on the ground.” She said the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of police investigation. Meanwhile, one Gbenga Opeyemi, Ibukun Ajayi and Adedokun Lukman were also paraded for alleged armed robbery.

The suspects according to the Police Public Relations Officer were arrested on March 30, 2022 following the petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police by the complainants who are the POS Operators in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State. She said the complainants told the Commissioner of Police that unknown gunmen trailed them from their various shops to their houses, using gun and other weapons and robbed them of their hard earned money, thirty new different phones and other valuables worth N5million.

