Metro & Crime

Hunter kills Imam in Osun, says ‘I saw an antelope and shot at it’

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

A hunter, Adegun Yusuf, who allegedly killed a 78-yearold Imam of Alaguntan village in Orile Owu, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, said he shot at an antelope who later turned out to be the deceased. The suspect, Suleiman Jimoh (28), also a resident of the same Alaguntan village said this while being paraded alongside other suspected criminals at the Police command in Osogbo, yesterday. Jimoh said he shot at an antelope with his dane gun while hunting in the bush only to find the Imam dead on the ground when he moved to the spot to pick the targeted antelope.

Addressing journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer, Osun State command, SP Yemisi Opalola said the suspect was arrested and confessed to the alleged crime. According to the police spokesperson, “the suspect was arrested and confessed to the alleged crime that he was on hunting expedition when he saw an antelope in the bush which he shot with his dane gun, but he was surprised when he went to pick the antelope, he met Baba on the ground.” She said the suspect will be charged to court after the completion of police investigation. Meanwhile, one Gbenga Opeyemi, Ibukun Ajayi and Adedokun Lukman were also paraded for alleged armed robbery.

The suspects according to the Police Public Relations Officer were arrested on March 30, 2022 following the petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police by the complainants who are the POS Operators in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State. She said the complainants told the Commissioner of Police that unknown gunmen trailed them from their various shops to their houses, using gun and other weapons and robbed them of their hard earned money, thirty new different phones and other valuables worth N5million.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Students accuse police of marching them to ATM, withdrawing N40,000

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Two students of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State, have accused some policemen of allegedly withdrawing N40,000 from their bank accounts after accusing them of being internet fraudsters. The students, Michael Okonkwo and his friend Chukwu Madoforo, said they encountered the policemen along airport route, Lagos State, while heading to the local airport to […]
Metro & Crime

NLC to resume Kaduna strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…commence mobilisation for nationwide industrial action The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resume its suspended industrial action, if within the end of its five days warning strike, the Kaduna State government fails to respect the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with workers. The NLC had on May 19 suspended its warning strike action […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC rescues two suspected phone thieves from irate mob

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The timely intervention of the patrol team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, yesterday saved two suspected phone thieves from being lynched by an irate mob at the Challenge area, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. According to a statement by the state NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi yesterday, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica