Hunter shoots girlfriend to death over alleged infidelity

A hunter, Chidube Onyema has shot his girlfriend, Chinwendu, to death for allegedly cheating on him.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at Umuokirie village in Okuku Community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

A community source told our correspondent that the victim had visited the suspect from her village, Ohabele in Obosima community in Ohaji/ Egbema LGA of the state on her return from Aba in Abia State.

According to our source, trouble started after Chinwendu, who was billed to return to Aba same day, answered a phone in her lover’s presence.

The suspect queried who she had spoken with on the phone and as the girl tried to explain, the suspect was said to have asked his girlfriend to hand over the phone to him, but she refused.

He was said to have immediately pulled his gun from the corner of his room and allegedly shot his girlfriend on her lower abdomen.