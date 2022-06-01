News Top Stories

Hunters kill B’Haram commander, deputy in Sambisa forest

Hunters have reportedly killed a Boko Haram commander and his deputy during a gunfight in Shaffa Taku, a village in Borno State. An AK-47 rifle and motorcycle used by the miscreants were also recovered. The Chairman and Commander of hunters/vigilantes in the North East (Sarkin Baka) based in Hawul Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Yohanna, said the incident took place on Monday. Yohanna said: “We received an intelligence report that Boko Haram insurgents are terrorising the people of Liya, Msndaragrau, Sabin Garu and adjourning villagers where they loot and collect taxes.

“On getting the report, I mobilized my team and stormed the area to engage them in the Shaffa Taku bush. “In the fierce encounter, we gunned down the leader of the insurgents and his deputy who refused to flee. “But the rest of the Boko Haram fighters fled with gunshot wounds when they discovered that they couldn’t withstand our firepower. We also recovered an AK-47 rifle and a motorcycle used by the terrorists.” Shaffa Taku is located in the heart of Sambisa forest, which is the hideout of Boko Haram fighters who have been terrorizing communities in the North East, particularly Mandaragirau in Biu, Sabon Gari in Damboa and villages in Askira-Uba. In the last two weeks, the    hoodlums have been collecting taxes from residents, stealing their foodstuffs and livestock. Recently the hunters arrested some Boko Haram food suppliers, recovering over N6 million from them in a village in Hawul council area. Yohanna said they handed the hoodlums to the militaryin Biu forfurtheraction.

 

