Hunters shoot five during burial ceremony in Edo

Francis Ogbuagu Benin Police have arrested two hunters, John Ebatame and Moses Okoyomon, for allegedly shooting into a burial crowd and injuring five people in Edo State.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Ama community in Esan South-East Local Government Area, during the burial ceremony of a woman, Mrs. Martina Rabi. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Kontongs Bello, said in a statement that Ebatame and Okoyomon accompanied the body from Ubiaja in Esan South- East, for burial in Ama community.

Trouble, however, started when Ebatame suddenly fired shots from his double-barrelled gun into the air, which resulted in the cutting of the community electricity cable from the pole. He said: “However, the youth of Ama community, on noticing that he has destroyed their electricity cable, confronted him immediately

Like this: Like Loading...