Hunter’s son shoots 12-year old brother to death while testing ‘bulletproof’ charm

A 12-year-old boy, Yusuf Abubakar, has been shot dead by his elder brother, Abubakar Abubakar, while testing the efficacy of their newly- procured gunshot protective charm in Dutse Gogo community of Kaiama in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP    Okasanmi Ajayi, yesterday, said the incident happened after the two brothers had fortified themselves with the protective charm, while the elder son reportedly brought out his father’s dane gun and shot his younger sibling, adding that the charm, however, failed and the 12-year-old Yusuf died on the spot.

The culprit, the spokesman said, escaped into the bush immediately the act was committed.

Okasanmi said: “Investigations into the matter have commenced as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama. “The two of them are sons of one Abubakar Abubakar, a hunter in Dutse Gogo town in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State. “The culprit escaped into the bushes immediately after the act.

“Investigation into the matter has started. “Parents and guidance are advised to monitor the activities of their children and wards, and avoid doing certain unsavory activities in their presence in order to prevent incidents of this nature.”

 

