Hunters vow to help end insecurity in S’East

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, ABA

Igbo Hunters, a forest guard arm of a pro-Biafra group, Indigenous Biafran Warriors (IBW), has condemned the ongoing destruction of life and property in the South East, vowing to salvage the situation.

The group told its intelligence units – Inner Security Organ (ISO) and all Red Cap Commandos – in the South East and South-South forests to be ready for action. Acting Director of Information, Sunday Ezeokafor, who bemoaned the security challenges in Igbo land believes it will soon be a thing of the past. Ezeokafor also urged the South East to unanimously support the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project.

 

According to him, supporting the project will prevent the political class from blaming Biafran agitators for the region’s inability to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. Ezeokafor told South East governors and leaders to secure the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

 

The group said if anything bad happens to Kanu while in detention. Ezeokafor said: “We support our leaders, we call on them to work for the unity of the Igbo nation. It is not news to anyone that indigenous Igbo are too many in South-South Nigeria.

“So, we are in support of a President of Igbo extraction. “Since the Ohaneze Ndigbo constitution and membership was extended to the indigenous Igbo in Delta and River states nothing stops them from contesting the presidential election on behalf of Igbo people because we’re all one despite the geopolitical zone divisions which mean nothing to us.”

 

The group added: “We will never allow our greedy politicians to divide the Igbo nation, never. We need unity, not to fall into the tactics of divide and rule of our common enemy.”

 

