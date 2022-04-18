Hunters vow to help end insecurity in S’East

Igbo Hunters, a forest guard arm of a pro-Biafra group, Indigenous Biafran Warriors (IBW), has condemned the ongoing destruction of life and property in the South East, vowing to salvage the situation.

The group told its intelligence units – Inner Security Organ (ISO) and all Red Cap Commandos – in the South East and South-South forests to be ready for action.

Acting Director of Information, Sunday Ezeokafor, who bemoaned the security challenges in Igbo land believes it will soon be a thing of the past.

Ezeokafor also urged the South East to unanimously support the 2023 Igbo Presidency Project.

According to him, supporting the project will prevent the political class from blaming Biafran agitators for the region’s inability to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.