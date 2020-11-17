Hunting looters of palliatives’ warehouses

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has launched a manhunt for the “hoodlums” who broke into public and private warehouses to loot palliatives, but it might be a wild goose chase. CALEB ONWE reports

Since the forceful dispersal of the #ENDSARS protesters and the looting spree that followed, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has been counting its losses. The administration has also been working hard to hunt down the looters who broke into both public and private warehouses in search of COVID19 palliatives.

The Ministerial Committee investigating the extent of the looting and destruction, discovered that even a protected facility like the FCT Directorate of Traffic Services (DTRS) and private factory facilities were also looted. The case of looting at the DRTS’ Auto Pond in Gosa, located along the Airport road was very critical.

The Auto Pond is a place where vehicles, Tricycles and Motobikes seized by Vehicle Inspection Officers(VIO) are kept. Inside Abuja gathered that the Directorate of Traffic Services( DRTS) lost properties valued at over N1 billion to the looters. Director of DRTS, Wadata Bodinga told the Committee that no fewer than 174 vehicles, 3,432 motorcycles and 43 Rickshaws (tricycles) were carted away by the hoodlums.

Bodinga, lamented that even the solar light facilities in the premises were also vandalised. Inside Abuja also learnt that the hoodlums operated unchallenged for about three days and in the end also vandalised offices in the premises, stole the electricity transformer and looted about 40 solar panels.

“We had over 3,432 motorcycles and not one of them was spared, not even a bolt was left because everything was completely looted. We had about 174 vehicles and even the offices were vandalised, including the roof which was removed. About 40 poles of solar have equally been removed and the observation post was vandalised.

“Anything metal, whether alloyed or non-alloyed were removed. The fence was pulled down and the rods removed. About 43 Keke NAPEP tricycles were stolen. The transformer supplying electricity to the place was also taken away. I think the hoodlums stayed here for about three days or so, continuously looting the place. “We have evaluated the items.

Like the motorcycles, we placed a value or N26, 000 on each and even at that value, you have money running into over N800 million and the value of the vehicles is about N76 million.

So, in all, what has been looted here is over N1 billion”, Bodinga said. Minister of the FCT, Mallam MuhammadBello whoexpresseddispleasure at the level of looting destruction of property, lamented that it was “so massiveand maliciously done,” thatthe perpetrators must be hunted down and the items recovered.

Bello also charged community leaders to ensure that the looters within their domains were sought out and the looted materials returned to the government. The minister who went on an on-the-spot assessment of the looting sites at Idu and Jiwa, did not give assurance of possible houseto- house search by security agencies for the looted materials,but appealed to both traditional and community leaders to control the excesses of their youths.

Bello said: “We are discussing with His Royal Highness, the Chief of Jiwa, because in every community there would be efforts to make sure that everything looted will be brought back to the community leaders”.

However, FCT residents have expressed doubts that any progress will ever be made chasing after the unidentified looters. The views reportedly expressed by the Sarkin Jiwa, HRH Dr. Idris Musa, even lent credence to the fact that pursuing the looters, may end up as a wild goose chase.

The traditional ruler whose community hosts one of the government’s warehouses that was looted, stated that some of the looters came from the far North including Katsina state and the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Inside Abuja gathered that so far, a few individuals have been arrested and paraded by the FCT Police Command, in connection with the looting. SCEPTICISM OF RESIDENTS However, some residents of Abuja have viewed the action of the police in parading suspects as showmanship that may not produce the desired results.

The sceptics have also said that parading “scapegoats” is not as important as being vigilant to prevent a repeat of this kind of broad daylight robbery in the name of palliatives’ hunting. In many communities within the territory, security concerns have been mounting after the bizarre looting that followed the #ENDSARS protests.

While opinions are divided on the rationale behind the hoarding and looting of palliatives, some residents have called on relevant authorities to provide adequate security that could keep criminals away. Their concern is that as the yuletide season is approaching, the hoodlums may regroup to unleash terror on communities that have become vulnerable.

While those in government claimed that the palliatives were not hoarded but safely kept for the ‘ rainy days’ and possible second wave of COVID19 pandemic, some members of the public have equally argued that the looting was propelled by acute hunger in the land.

They claimed that poverty and hunger inflicted on the populace by harsh economic policies was more devastating than the dreaded pandemic.

Obviously, many residents of Abuja are not interested in the hoarding and looting debate but are concerned about the implications of the events. What is ostensibly taking away sleep from their eyes, is how to cope with the insecurity that may arise, considering the display of audacity by the hoodlums during the recent mass action.

Some residents are worried that if the hoodlums could muster such shocking courage to invade places that were heavily guarded by security agents to loot, the ordinary unarmed residents may be in for a serious trouble in the coming days.

