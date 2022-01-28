Aviation

Hurdles before Emirates, Air Peace resume flight operations – NCAA

Wole Shadare

 

Wole Shadare

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu has stated that the country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) still have some grey areas they need to work on before full flight services can be restored between both countries.

Nuhu stated this Friday in Lagos amid the lifting of the ban by the UAE on 12 African countries, including Nigeria, stressing that the issue of flight operations between Nigeria and UAE is based on the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

According to him: “Nigeria as a government, we don’t deal with an airline, we deal with the authorities of UAE. So, what I told the Country Manager of Emirates when he came to my office him is that the Civil Aviation Authority of UAE should write to us officially through diplomatic channels.

“When we have that, it means the Nigerian Government is in official communication with UAE. As soon as that letter comes in, I’m sure it is going to come maybe today or tomorrow, we will act on it. Unofficially, we are not aware because I need the UAE CAA to officially inform me through government to government channels. So, when we get that it becomes official.”

He further hinted that when they receive the letter from the UAE government, then, the Federal Government would have to take a decision on that.

 

Reporter

