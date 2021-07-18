HURIWA berates NBC over attempts to muzzle media freedom

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has berated the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its latest directives to media organisations, seeking to regulate reportage on the activities of terrorists and bandits.

The group said that NBC has undoubtedly lost focus by abandoning more important issues that promote development in a democracy, and making frantic efforts to muzzle press freedom in the country.

HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on behalf of the group, Sunday said that from all indications: “The new Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission is a surrogate of military dictatorship and therefore unfit to hold such a strategic position which he is using to destabilise constitutional democracy.

“The regulator specifically directed radio and television stations not to ‘glamourise the nefarious activities of insurgents’ during their daily newspaper reviews. As an unwritten custom, broadcast stations in Nigeria review newspaper headlines daily before their breakfast shows.”

HURIWA noted that the latest NBC’s directives to both television and radio stations in Nigeria not to divulge “details” of the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports, was unconstitutional.

The group also called on NBC to allow media organisations to discharge their constitutional duties, so long as it is within the ambit of the law.