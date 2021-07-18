News

HURIWA berates NBC over attempts to muzzle media freedom

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has berated the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its latest directives to media organisations, seeking to regulate reportage on the activities of terrorists and bandits.

The group said that NBC has undoubtedly lost focus by abandoning more important issues that promote development in a democracy, and making frantic efforts to muzzle press freedom in the country.

HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on behalf of the group, Sunday said that from all indications: “The new Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission is a surrogate of military dictatorship and therefore unfit to hold such a strategic position which he is using to destabilise constitutional democracy.

“The regulator specifically directed radio and television stations not to ‘glamourise the nefarious activities of insurgents’ during their daily newspaper reviews. As an unwritten custom, broadcast stations in Nigeria review newspaper headlines daily before their breakfast shows.”

HURIWA noted  that the latest NBC’s directives to both  television and radio stations in Nigeria not to divulge “details” of the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports, was unconstitutional.

The group also called on NBC to allow media organisations to discharge their constitutional duties, so long as it is within the ambit of the law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Benue schools resume Sept 21

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State government yesterday approved Monday, September 21, 2020, for resumption of all schools in the state. Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, who announced this in Makurdi while briefing journalists, said both public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions were to abide by the directive. He said the resumption on September 21, […]
News

Bayelsa: Diri promises to build 3 technical colleges

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

As part of celebration of the 60th Independence of the country and the 24th anniversary of creation of Bayelsa State, the state Governor, Douye Diri, has pledged that his Prosperity Government will establish three new technical colleges and upgrade existing structures in schools to bolster technical and vocational education development in the state. The governor, […]
News

Marte, Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Coalition commends Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has hailed the Nigerian military under Operation Tura Takaibango which collaborated with the Air Task Force ofv Operation Lafiya Dole for successfully decimating the remnants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram sects in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica