HURIWA blasts Buhari over appointment of new CoAS

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (CoAS). The group said the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya on Thursday, by Buhari was another breach of Nigeria’s Constitution. A statement signed by Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator of HURIWA said the appointment of a Northern Hausa/ Fulani moslem born Military General as a Chief of Army Staff, was another evidence that the president and his kitchen cabinet members have no genuine desire of uniting the country. HURIWA stated that the appointment did not only offend notable provision the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but betrayed the President’s claim that he wants to work for the interest of all Nigeri-ans.

The group noted, “the composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or in any of its agencies.”

