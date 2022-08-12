News

HURIWA chides FG over herdsmen’s attacks on Southern farmers

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday described as wicked and insensitive of the Federal Government to brand as mere conflict, the aggression and killing of Southern farmers by Fulani herders. HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday stressed that the matter was not a conflict, urging the Federal Government to curb the criminality of herders who were now on the rampage in the country, kidnapping residents for lump ransom and taking over farmlands of aboriginal dwellers.

The group noted emphatically that nomadic Fulani herdsmen were the aggressors and not peacefully accommodating host farmers. Recall that Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, recently indicated in a memo to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, that the Federal Government would launch a ranching programme to address the ‘clashes’ between herders and farmers in Abia, Delta and Kwara states. But reacting in a statement, Onwubiko said: “It is hypocritical and wickedly insensitive for the government to brand as ‘clashes,’ the intentional killings of innocent farmers by aggressive farm-grabbers known as Fulani herders. “There is a need to correct the misrepresentation of the apparent terrorism of nomadic Fulani herders against farmers in North Central and Southern part of Nigeria. The situation is not a conflict at all; but an on-going carnage.

 

