News

HURIWA condemns alleged plot to kill EFCC boss

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised the alarm over alleged plot to assassinate the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, saying it is was a well hatched sinister move to further promote corruption in the country. The group said the young EFCC boss has shown motivation and readiness to combat graft in the country, and needs to be encouraged.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and the Director of Media, Zainab Yusuf, the group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the EFCC boss and all the personnel are well protected. The statement reads: “We believe that the appointment of this youngster as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC could be a fresh breath into the increasingly waning and ethically diminished anti-graft crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

Our Reporters

