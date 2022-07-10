HURIWA: Muslim-Muslim ticket, attempt to hand Nigeria to B’Haram

…says Tinubu’s emergence as President will cause prolonged religious war

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has raised the alarm that the plot by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to pick a Muslim running mate despite stiff opposition, was a calculated move to hand the country over to Boko Haram terrorists. The group also warned Nigerians not to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rig next year’s elections in favour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his emergence as Nigeria’s President would bring about a break out of prolonged Religious war in the country. HURIWA, in statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by its director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, further alleged “ that there were strong indications that the serial successes recorded by ISWAP, Boko Haram and armed Fulani insurgents in perpetrating bloody violence and mass killings of Nigerians and especially Christians, coupled with the many jail breaks must have been facilitated by sympathisers of terrorists and Islamists embedded inside President Muhammadu Buhari’s Junta.” The Human Rights group also alleged that Boko Haram elements were behind the groundswell of campaigns in the media, using many fronts including Christian loafers for Bola Ahmed Tinubu a hardcore Islamist, to pick another Muslim extremist as his running mate. “The plot to pick a Muslim running mate despite stiff opposition from a cross section of Nigerians was a sinister plot in its finality to hand over Nigeria in 2023 to remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP elements in the current administration just like how a Muslim-Muslim ticket has reduced Kaduna State to a graveyard and the killing fields of Christians and moderate Muslims since the last 5 years. “Boko Haram elements and Islamists have penetrated many Northern States’ administrations. The enthusiasm with which the likes of the Kano and Kaduna states’ governors are pushing the agenda of a Muslim-Muslim ticket even when such an unconstitutional practice has led to the destruction of Kaduna State, means that there is more to it than meets the eyes. “The Kano State government operates like a state in Afghanistan with Islamic police and full shariah law just as the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai is a notorious Islamic and Fulani leader, who has made his intentions known that conquering political institutions in Nigeria is the ultimate goal of the jihad minded politicians in the All Progressives Congress with pathological hatred for non Muslims and moderate Muslims. “Recall that the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had just said the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has agreed to pick a Muslim Vice Presidential candidate.” HURIWA recalled that during a gathering of about 100 clerics at the state Government House as part of activities to mark Eid El Kabir, Ganduje said Tinubu was advised to pick a Muslim running mate, and that Ganduje also asked the clerics to pray for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president come 2023. The Human Rights group has called on Nigerians to “smell the coffee and wake up to oppose the active plots by Islamic extremists to hijack Nigeria in 2023 even as the Rights group said the symbolism of when, where and to whom Governor Ganduje informed about the Muslim- Muslim ticket showed that it is a longstanding plot right from Saudi Arabia to try to abolish modern constitutional democracy in preference for a full Islamic State just like Afghanistan. HURIWA said the recent gift without appropriation of one million United States dollars to Afghanistan by President Muhammadu Buhari unilaterally was a demonstration that President Muhammadu Buhari is part of the game plan to make Nigeria a full Islamic state, which is the ultimate goal of Tinubu planning to pick a Muslim running mate. “If patriotic Nigerians are not vigilant and INEC is allowed to rig in Bola Ahmed Tinubu next year, then there will inevitably be a break out of prolonged Religious war in Nigeria,” HURIWA further warne

