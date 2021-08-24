Metro & Crime

HURIWA , RU LAAC tackle Police for tagging 22-year old girl IPOB/ESN spy

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

…say action after 72 days an afterthought

 

A Non-Profit Organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused the office of the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali of attempting to frame up a 21 year old girl, Glory Okolie whose family has been looking for since June.

 

The group said the girl who was later found to have been held hostage by officers of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), in Imo State and used as maid to do their laundering and cooking  is now being tagged a spy for the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

 

This is also as the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has dismissed as an afterthought, the recent statement of the Nigerian Police tagging the 22-year old Gloria Okolie, who  its operatives had held in captivity as a ‘slave’ for more than 70 days, a ‘spy girl’.

 

The National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf in a joint statement said the press statement from the Force Headquarters on the missing but found girl, declaring her as a terror suspect, almost 78 hours after her case became public knowledge courtesy of a civil rights campaigner, Mr. Harrison Gwamnishu who found her being allegedly converted to a maid for 72 days by the Police is despicable, reprehensible and odious

 

The group recalled that Miss. Okolie was said to have been arrested on June 17, by IRT officers in order to use her as bait to arrest her boyfriend who is suspected to be a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), while the family of the young lady have been searching for her.

 

The group said: “the 21-year-old Miss Okolie who enrolled for the 2021 JAMB Exam has been in police detention since June 17, 2021 till date. She left the house and never returned; her family had searched for her in hospitals and mortuaries, but couldn’t find her

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

