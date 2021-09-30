News

HURIWA to EFCC: Appeal against Orji Uzor Kalu, waste of public funds

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to further deplete the already stressed public treasury in the guise of appealing the Federal High Court’s judgment, banning the Federal Government from initiating a retrial of the Senate’s Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu over an alleged graft of N1.7 billion.

HURIWA advised the anti-graft agency to abide by the erudite decision of the court which embodies clear facts needed to build a just and equitable society and democracy.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group stated that the decision of the court has exposed the inclination of EFCC to pursuing “a war of ethno-religious vendetta against one of the most prominent Igbo South East politicians.”

Onwubiko also noted that appealing the decision of the court on the case, will amount to meaningless shadow boxing and emotional pursuit of self-help measures by the EFCC.

He further alleged that some politicians from the North may have decided to use the EFCC to truncate the political ambition of Senator Kalu.

“It would seem that some reactionary elements from the Arewa Peoples Congress and the Northern Governors Forum may have penetrator the EFCC and have deployed the EFCC to weaken the possibility of the South East to present a formidable candidate for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023,” the group said.

Our Reporters

