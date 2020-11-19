News

Hurricane Iota: At least nine dead in strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least nine people have lost their lives as the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year rips through areas of central America.
Tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes as Hurricane Iota hit Nicaragua and neighbouring countries.
The rainfall is expected to cause mudslides and potentially deadly flash flooding and river flooding, reports the BBC.
Winds of 257km/h (160mph) have hit areas still recovering from Eta, a major hurricane that hit two weeks ago.
In Honduras, more than 71,000 people are in shelters, while El Salvador, Colombia and Panama have also been affected.
Reuters news agency reported that up to 20 people may have lost their lives in the storms. Nicaraguan media reported that a landslide had killed at least 15 other people.
The hurricane remains significant but has now weakened in terms of wind strength and has sustained winds of 170km/h. It will continue to weaken as it moves further inland.
Iota is the strongest Atlantic hurricane of the year and only the second November hurricane to reach category five – the last was in 1932.
This year’s Atlantic hurricane season has broken the record for the number of named storms. For only the second time on record officials have had to start using the letters of the Greek alphabet to start storm names after running out of names on its traditional alphabetical list.
Eta left at least 200 people dead. The worst-hit area was Guatemala’s central Alta Verapaz region, where mudslides buried dozens of homes in the village of Quejá, with some 100 people feared dead. At least 50 deaths were reported elsewhere in Guatemala.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria receives Russian vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

Nigeria receives Russian COVID-19 vaccine The Federal Government says it has received samples of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia. The Russian Federation recently announced to the world that it has developed the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin also said the vaccine had been tested on one of his daughters. Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, […]
News

NYSC discharges 8,342 corps members, sanctions 30 in Lagos

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

At least 8,342 corps members of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream I of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Lagos State were yesterday issued their certificates during a low-keyed passing out ceremony, which took place at several certificate collection centres across the state. Also, no fewer than 30 corps members facedvarious disciplinary actions, […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: Nigeria’s economy outperforms projections

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says no cause for alarm on NBS’ GDP report The Presidency, yesterday, said that despite the observed contraction in Nigeria’s economy during the second quarter of 2020 and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it remained on track and has outperformed earlier projections by most domestic and international analysts. Special Adviser to the President on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: