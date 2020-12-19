Arts & Entertainments

Husband arrested for bathing wife with acid

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A gambler in India who bet his wife and lost then threw acid on her because she resisted his attempts to send her back to his friends, who had been gang-raping her as part of the deal according to a report by Independent News.

 

The incident took place in the northeastern state of Bihar and adds to the growing number of cases of domestic violence during the Covid-19 restrictions in India. According to Rajesh Kumar Jha, a senior police official of Muzahidpur police station, “the couple was married for about 10 years. Her husband was into gambling and he lost her in a bet in late October.

 

After that, he would send her to the gamblers against her wishes, where the men would rape her. If she ever resisted the sexual exploitation, her husband would beat her and hold her hostage.

 

On Wednesday, when the 30-year-old woman opposed her husband’s attempts to again send her to the gamblers, he threw acid on her.” The husband has been booked by the state police under various sections of Indian law, including acid attack, gang rape, domestic violence, and wrongful confinement, and is currently in judicial custody. The couple cannot be named due to laws protecting the identity of victims of sexual crimes.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

ADENIYI JOHNSON: I accept the blame for my failed marriage to Toyin Abraham

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Actor Adeniyi Johnson, asides from being the ex-husband of actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham-Aimakhu, is widely recognized for the energetic interpretation of his roles. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO recently had a sit-down with him, he talks about the downsides of being in the limelight; his widely publicised divorce and other issues. Excerpts…       How […]
Arts & Entertainments

K-Pop band BTS to become multimillionaire shareholders with label’s IPO

Posted on Author Reporter

    Members of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop band BTS are expected to become multimillionaire shareholders after receiving shares in their label, Big Hit Entertainment, as it prepares an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million). This week, BTS scored Korea’s first-ever no. 1 spot on the […]
Arts & Entertainments

BABATUNMISE: The ideal gospel music industry’ll be platform for everyone to shine

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Babatunmise isn’t your regular gospel artiste. He’s talented, energetic and wears an impeccable charm that many would consider too offensive for a gospel artist. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO meet up with him in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, he shared insights on his music career and barred his thoughts about the gospel music industry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: