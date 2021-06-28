Husband beats wife to death over N2,000

A 45-year-man, identified simply as Mr. Christopher, has reportedly beaten his 39-year-old wife, Mrs. Isoken Christopher, to death over N2,000.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at 1, Agbontaen Street, beside Ebvareke Secondary School, off Agboniro Street, Uselu, Benin. The man reportedly pounced on Isoken, a mother of three, following her failure to give him the N2,000 loan he requested from her. The victim’s eldest child, Augustine Christopher, said his mother was hale and hearty before the sad incident.

According to the 13-year-old boy, his father, a menial worker with a waste management firm in Benin, always beats his mother at the slightest provocation. Augustine said the incident, which led to his mother’s death, started with a phone call from his father, requesting for N2,000.

He said: “Following the call, my father came home about 9pm and started beating her and accused her of always embarrassing him each time he requested for money.

“After the beating, I was trying to give my mother analgesic and water which she asked when my father took the water and the drug from me and threw it away.

“It was after that she went out to pour water on her body and later lay down outside. “My father locked us (children) inside the room and went out to pounce on my mother where she was lying down outside, already disweak from the beating.

“That was when neighbours came and rushed her to two different hospitals where she was pronounced dead on arrival.” According to Augustine, his father smokes and is always drunk.

A neighbour, Mrs. Florence Obahiagbon, said it was the noise from the beating which brought her and others outside. She said: “On getting outside, we met the man beating his wife as usual. We tried to revive her by pouring water on her because she was weak by then.

“We rushed her to two hospitals within the neighbourhood where they both said she was dead on arrival. “We invited vigilantes. They caught the husband who was then trying to escape after committing the crime.”

Obahiagbon said the deceased was hale and hearty as they had both attended the same party earlier in the day where Isoken participated in serving guests at the party. She described the deceased as a hard working woman who operated a fashion shop in a caravan in front of their rented apartment.

Obahiagbon said Isoken’s body was taken away by the police from the New Benin Station. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Kontongs Bello, said that Christopher had been arrested and detained at the Textile Mill Police Station from where he would be transferred to the state Police Command Headquarters for further investigation.

He said: “The man was said to have asked his wife to loan him some money she made at a burial ceremony. When she refused, he was alleged to have beaten her, which led to his wife’s death. He will be brought to the Police Command Headquarters on Monday (today) for investigation.

