Husband held as wife dies during fight

Wife kills husband for receiving lady’s phone call

Police in Lagos have arrested a 52-year-old man, David Idibie, for allegedly beating his wife, Juliana Idibie (42), to death at the Ajah area of Lagos State. The incident occurred on Tuesday about 10pm at Joado Street, One Ira Nla, Ajah. Also, a housewife, Beatrice, allegedly killed her husband, Emmanuel Ikujuni, at Omotosho axis of Okitipupa Local Area of Ondo State over alleged infidelity.

It was learnt that David and Juliana had engaged in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, the wife slumped and sustained severe head injury. While lying in her pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that policemen attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, after receiving the information by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse the wife’s body to the mortuary.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to fight domestic violence to a standstill in the state. He said the police chief had ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation. Reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, Odumosu admonished couples to always resolve their differ-ences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law would not spear anyone who killed his or her spouse. The commissioner commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased on her untimely death and promised to ensure justice in the case.

Meanwhile, Beatrice was said to have attacked her husband, Emmanuel, with a plank after he received a phone call from a lady. Sources said an argument ensued over the call with Beatrice accusing her husband of infidelity. The sources added that the argument later degenerated into fisticuffs between Emmanuel and Beatrice after which the woman picked a plank and hit her husband on the head. Emmanuel was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours but gave up the ghost before he could be admitted. Narrating the incident, the victim’s sister, Imoleayo Ikujuni, said “during the fight, she hit him with a plank and he died instantly”.

Imoleayo also disclosed that Beatrice, who was immediately arrested, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), in Akure. Emmanuel’s body has been deposited at the morgue, awaiting autopsy. The PPRO, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said investigation had commenced into the case.

