Husband locks up, beats wife inside factory

Police in Lagos have arrested a man, Mr. Biola Idris, for allegedly assaulting his wife. This act contravenes the Protection Against Domestic Violence Law as well as the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) said that on June 16, 2021, the woman reported that her husband of 17 years locked her up in the factory they jointly own and physically assaulted her. The DSVRT said in a statement that the woman sustained grievous injuries in the process and was fearful for her life.

It added: “She was immediately referred for medical attention and the Team assisted her in preserving the evidence of the assault. She disclosed that this was not the first time her husband would physically, emotionally, verbally and economically abuse her.” The DSVRT referred the case to Owutu Police Station, Ikorodu, for investigation.

The case was subsequently charged to Ita-Elewa Magistrates’ Court, Ikorodu, on June 25, 2021. The woman was also referred to receive psychosocial support to assist her on her road to healing. The DSVRT reiterated its zero tolerance to all forms of domestic and sexual violence even as it was committed in increasing offender’s responsibility and ensuring justice and protection for survivors.

